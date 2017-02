Ohio University board chooses school’s 21st president

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio University trustees have chosen former Texas Tech University President Duane Nellis as the school’s 21st president.

The board of trustees announced their selection of Nellis on Wednesday at the university’s Dublin campus. Three of four finalists withdrew their candidacies, leaving Nellis as the only remaining candidate.

Nellis also served as president of the University of Idaho.

President Roderick McDavis left office Feb. 17, and David Descutner is serving as interim president. He is a former dean and executive vice provost.

Ohio University’s Athens campus was established in 1804 and has more than 23,000 students.

