MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Miami Township.

It happened in the 10,000 block of Wood Road around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say two vehicles were damaged in the crash.

One person complained of chest pains and was taken to Sycamore Hospital. Police have not released that person’s condition.

The crash is under investigation.