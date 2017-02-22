Police release audio of suspect wanted for Delphi teen murders

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — About a week after two teen girls were found murdered in Carroll County, authorities released audio Wednesday they say contains the suspect’s voice.

Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were found dead on a Delphi trail last week. Police say a photo showing the suspect in jeans and a sweatshirt or jacket was captured in video recorded on German’s cell phone. The video also captured the suspect’s voice saying “down the hill,” according to police.

Authorities say they have additional video from the cell phone that they’re not yet releasing to the public.

Police said German is “a hero” for having the presence of mind to record video during the incident.

“We are actively looking for this person,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum said Wednesday morning as he referenced the suspect photo. “We believe this person is our suspect.”

A $41,000 reward is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

State police strongly urged anyone who recognizes the man to call 1-844-459-5786. A tip can be left anonymously. Tips can also be emailed to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

“As poor as this picture is, someone knows [who it is],” ISP Superintendent Doug Carter said.

FBI officials said they have at least 20 agents assisting with the investigation on any given day. FBI director James Comey has been briefed on the case twice, state police said.

Police said a family member dropped the girls off to hike the trails the afternoon of Feb. 13. When a different family member went to pick them up, they weren’t there. Officers said a camera captured an image of their suspect between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the same day the girls went missing. ISP is now asking if anyone picked up a hitchhiker in the area around that same time.

Carroll County 911 Dispatch is warning social media users against sharing unverified news about the case on Facebook.