Police investigate shooting in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a shooting at a house in Xenia.

Officers responded to a shooting call at a house in the 1900 block of Vermont Drive just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police put up crime scene tape in front of the house.

Police confirm a person was shot. They did not release any information about the victim’s condition or circumstances of surrounding the shooting.

A captain on scene told 2 News police will release more information about the shooting later on Wednesday.