Preparations underway for tornado season

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – While it may be uncommon this early in the year, emergency officials around the Miami Valley are preparing for a severe thunderstorm on Friday.

The Miami Valley has seen severe storms in February before. Including an E-F zero tornado that hit Phillipsburg in February 2014. It was on the ground for two miles and packed winds of 85 miles per hour.

The national weather service said severe weather in February have contributed to at least 16 tornados since the 1950s.

Peak tornado season in Ohio is generally April through July, but tornadoes can and have occurred at any time, during any season.