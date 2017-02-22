San Jose Flood Forces Evacuations

nbc_news_peacock By Published: Updated:
nc_sanjose0222_700x394

SAN JOSE, Calif. (NBC News)  – Floodwaters have begun to recede in San Jose, California.

Thousands were forced from their homes Tuesday night when Coyote Creek overflowed its banks.

An estimated 14,000 people were evacuated. 250 of those had to be rescued by boat.

Evacuees said they did not expect the flood waters and weren’t prepared to leave.

“They didn’t have any warnings they said it was going to flood a little that’s it gut they didn’t tell us anything at all that this was going to happen,” said Janet Martinez.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s