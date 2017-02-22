San Jose Flood Forces Evacuations

SAN JOSE, Calif. (NBC News) – Floodwaters have begun to recede in San Jose, California.

Thousands were forced from their homes Tuesday night when Coyote Creek overflowed its banks.

An estimated 14,000 people were evacuated. 250 of those had to be rescued by boat.

Evacuees said they did not expect the flood waters and weren’t prepared to leave.

“They didn’t have any warnings they said it was going to flood a little that’s it gut they didn’t tell us anything at all that this was going to happen,” said Janet Martinez.

