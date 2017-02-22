Stebbins High School to get new football coach

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Mad Rive Schools said Wednesday Stebbins Indian fans will see a new face on the sidelines this fall.

In a written statement, the District said Stebbins High School will hire Greg Bonifay, the head coach at Southeastern High School, as its new head football coach, pending approval from the School Board.

“We are extremely excited to have Coach Bonifay join Stebbins High School,” said Chad Wyen, Superintendent of the Mad River School District. “His coaching resume, approach and philosophies all align with the vision we have for the direction of the Stebbins football program. We are confident in his abilities and know that he will be a great addition to our program.”

Bonifay teaches sixth-grade math and social studies at Southeastern Local Schools. He played football at Miamisburg High School before graduating and playing football for Wilmington College. Bonifay was Defensive Coordinator at Stebbins from 2002-2006, and then served as the Defensive Coordinator at Miamisburg High School from 2006-2008. Most recently, Greg has served as the Head Football Coach at Southeastern High School for the past 10 years.

Mad River Schools says Bonifay met his new players Wednesday morning and is expected to officially start once he is approved by the Board of Education.

The Mad River School Board will consider Bonifay’s hiring at its February 23 board meeting.

Bonifay replaces Trace Smitherman, who accepted the position of head football coach at Xenia High School.

