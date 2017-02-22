UD women claim A-10 title with OT win over Saint Louis

By Published: Updated:
image_handler-2

DAYTON  (WDTN) – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team defeated Saint Louis Wednesday, 68-62, in an Atlantic 10 regular season title clenching showdown.

The first two minutes of overtime – After going 0-of-11 from the field in the fourth quarter, the Flyers came out hot in overtime, shooting 100% from the field in the first two minutes. This hot start allowed the Flyers to pull away at the foul line and win the game as well as the A-10 regular season title.

The Flyers will return to action on Friday, March 3 in Richmond, Va. in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Tournament.
Dayton will play the winner of VCU/Richmond, who plays this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s