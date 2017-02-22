UD women claim A-10 title with OT win over Saint Louis

DAYTON (WDTN) – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team defeated Saint Louis Wednesday, 68-62, in an Atlantic 10 regular season title clenching showdown.

The first two minutes of overtime – After going 0-of-11 from the field in the fourth quarter, the Flyers came out hot in overtime, shooting 100% from the field in the first two minutes. This hot start allowed the Flyers to pull away at the foul line and win the game as well as the A-10 regular season title.

The Flyers will return to action on Friday, March 3 in Richmond, Va. in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

Dayton will play the winner of VCU/Richmond, who plays this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.