Video shows Harrison Ford landing on taxiway

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (NBC) – New video shows the moment actor Harrison Ford landed in the wrong place at a southern California airport last week.

The 74-year-old was coming in for a landing at John Wayne Airport when he accidentally landed on a taxiway and not the runway he was instructed to land on

Landing on a taxiway instead of a runway is a FAA violation.

While he was landing, ford flew over an American Airlines jet that was holding in position before taxiing out for departure.

Air traffic control recordings captured ford asking whether the American flight was supposed to be underneath him as he landed.

The FAA told NBC News that controllers gave Ford the proper landing instructions and that he read them back.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news