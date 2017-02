DAYTON (WDTN) — Crews are working to repair a water main break on a Dayton street.

It happened just after 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday on Jefferson Street between Second and Third Streets.

Crews on scene told 2 News repair work will take several hours and could last until around noon.

Jefferson Street is down to one lane, going from Third to Second Street, as crews work to repair the break.

We’ll have an update when repairs are complete and the intersection reopens.