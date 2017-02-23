Area cities oppose Kasich’s local income tax collection plan

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Several Ohio city leaders say the State is stepping where it doesn’t belong.

Just like we don’t like the government taking our money, cities don’t either.

Thursday night, Moraine city council members passed a resolution, opposing Gov. Kasich’s income tax collection plan.

The city’s manager telling 2NEWS it’s not right to force local government’s to pay the State’s bills.

“This is an intrusion of local government the state should do things that are state business, not try to run local government,” said David Hicks.

Moraine city manager, David Hicks says Governor Kasich’s plan to take 1-percent of every city’s income tax, doesn’t make sense.

Written in the city’s resolution it’s calling the State’s takeover of municipal income tax collection an “attack on municipal home rule.”

“Income tax are the primary source of revenue for the city so we don’t want to divide that up with anyone unnecessarily,” Hicks said.

This is money taxpayers pay the city that the state then wants to dip into.

One percent may not seem like much, but when you do the math Hicks says it’s a huge hit, especially for the city of Moraine.

“Should they try to then collect our municipal income tax from our employees that would be about half of the budget for our entire finance department. It would far exceed the budget we have for income tax collections,” Hicks said.

Other cities in the Miami Valley opposing this include Piqua, Vandalia and Union.