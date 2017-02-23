Car hits pole, knocks out power in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A car accident closed part of Dog Leg Road Thursday afternoon.

One car went off the road on Dog Leg Road near I-70 around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

The car struck a power pole in the area and ended up on its side.

Power in the area was knocked out because of the accident.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the accident.

Dog Leg Road is closed in the area while emergency crews work to remove the car.

Police tell 2 NEWS power will be restored when the car is removed from the scene. That work is expected to be completed by 5:00 p.m.

The cause of the accident is not known at this time. Police are still investigating.

