Darke County authorities find missing teen

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities in Darke County have found the missing New Madison teenager.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said 13-year-old Tyler Scott Weimer left his home on Weavers Fort Jefferson Road Wednesday between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. He left without his parents’ knowledge and for unknown reasons.

Tyler is a white male, 5′ tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to wear glasses and is believed to have been wearing rubber boots, blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt and a camouflage Cabela’s hat. He may also have in his possession a hunting bow, arrows and a hatchet.

Tyler’s disappearance is under investigation. Authorities are searching the area this morning.

If you see Tyler or know anything about his whereabouts, call the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-2020 or your local law enforcement agency.

