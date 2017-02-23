Dayton man charged in Huffman Ave. shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Criminal charges were approved by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office Thursday in the case of a shooting on Huffman Avenue earlier in the week.

Justin Larrison was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated possession of drugs. The charges stem from a shooting in the 1200 block of Huffman Avenue Tuesday.

48-year-old Christopher Phillips of Dayton was shot in a home in the 1200 block of Huffman Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Justin Larrison just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday at a house in the 100 block of Frank Street.

Larrison is due in court Friday.

