Dayton man charged in Huffman Ave. shooting

By Published:
Justin Larrison updated mugshot/Montgomery County Jail
Justin Larrison updated mugshot/Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Criminal charges were approved by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office Thursday in the case of a shooting on Huffman Avenue earlier in the week.

Justin Larrison was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated possession of drugs. The charges stem from a shooting in the 1200 block of Huffman Avenue Tuesday.

READ MORE: Victim of Huffman Avenue homicide identified

48-year-old Christopher Phillips of Dayton was shot in a home in the 1200 block of Huffman Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Justin Larrison just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday at a house in the 100 block of Frank Street.

Larrison is due in court Friday.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s