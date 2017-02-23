Gluten-free tacos

6 gluten free taco shells
1 pound ground chuck or ground turkey
½ medium onion diced
3 tbs. gluten free taco seasoning
2/3 cup water
Shredded lettuce
Diced tomatoes
Cheddar cheese
Brown ground chuck or turkey and onion in a skillet over medium low heat until cooked through. Add the taco seasoning and water and cook 3-4 minutes or until most of the water has evaporated. Spread taco mixture inside taco shells followed by lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.
Optional: You may use the toppings of your choice or add to the ones I have given you.
Spanish Rice
2 tbs. olive oil
¼ cup diced onion
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. salt
3 tsp. taco seasoning
1 tbs. dried cilantro
1 14.5 oz. diced tomatoes
2 cups chicken broth
2 ¼ cups uncooked instant white rice
In a large saucepan heat olive oil over medium heat. Add diced onion, garlic powder, salt taco seasoning, and cilantro. Cook 1-2 minutes.
Add tomatoes and broth, and bring to a boil
Add rice and bring back to a boil. Cover and turn off heat and let stand 5 minutes or until tomatoes and broth have been absorbed.