Hidden Figures uncovers STEM potential in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hidden Figures is one of the most acclaimed films of the year. It is the untold story of three African American women in the early 1960’s who faced racism and sexism while working as brilliant mathematicians and engineers to help launch Ohio’s own, John Glenn, into space.

Thursday night, the National Society of Black Engineers and The Boeing Company, held a “Hidden Figures Mixer and Power Panel Discussion” at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. It was free and open to the public.

The event is part of a nationwide campaign designed to encourage African American students to pursue a career in STEM. It is also focused on getting more young women involved in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Organizers say the campaign has a 10-year plan to produce 10,000 African-American bachelor’s degree recipients in engineering in the U.S. annually by 2025, up from 3,501 graduates in 2014.

Before the event in Dayton Thursday, one of the actresses from the movie, and the executive director for the NSBE, stopped by the 2 News studio to talk about the impact the film is having on young lives as they tour the country. Click the above video to listen to their interview.