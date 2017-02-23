Hidden Figures uncovers STEM potential in Dayton

By Published: Updated:
movie

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hidden Figures is one of the most acclaimed films of the year. It is the untold story of three African American women in the early 1960’s who faced racism and sexism while working as brilliant mathematicians and engineers to help launch Ohio’s own, John Glenn, into space.

Thursday night, the National Society of Black Engineers and The Boeing Company, held a “Hidden Figures Mixer and Power Panel Discussion” at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. It was free and open to the public.

The event is part of a nationwide campaign designed to encourage African American students to pursue a career in STEM. It is also focused on getting more young women involved in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Organizers say the campaign has a 10-year plan to produce 10,000 African-American bachelor’s degree recipients in engineering in the U.S. annually by 2025, up from 3,501 graduates in 2014.

Before the event in Dayton Thursday, one of the actresses from the movie, and the executive director for the NSBE, stopped by the 2 News studio to talk about the impact the film is having on young lives as they tour the country. Click the above video to listen to their interview.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s