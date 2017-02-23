Homefull launches new produce delivery service in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – City living has it perks, but with less large-scale space, there isn’t a lot of grocery stores in downtown Dayton.

With less fresh produce available downtown, Homefull, a Dayton non-profit, launched a new delivery service straight from the garden.

Homefull launched the new delivery service to address what they believe to be food insecurity in Dayton.

The service is unique because it brings fresh produce to your doorstep, but it also employs people who were once homeless.

Since 1988 Homefull has served the homeless in Montgomery County. Because of their success, city officials asked Homefull Chief Development Officer, John Patterson, if he was willing to tackle this new project.

“It was an answer to food access issues and the fact that Dayton is one of the largest food deserts in the country,” said Patterson.

Most of the fresh produce is grown by those recovering from homelessness and is distributed to RTA riders, restaurants and local residents.

“We also have a micro-farm at the men’s gateway shelter that provides a lot of the produce in season,” said Patterson.

The service also uses a custom made bike to deliver food.

“There are also residents that live in the area as well that would love to be able to access the produce from the market, but they can’t come for whatever reason. So we thought this was a great extension to be able to get the fresh produce out to people that have access issues,” said Patterson.

The long-term goal for the market is to employ as many people who are struggling in poverty and facing homelessness.

“Right now the market is completely consumer-run by two former homeless people that are now housed and working full-time with benefits,” said Patterson.

The market is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Dayton’s RTA hub.

The service launched two weeks ago. People can place their orders online on the Homefull website.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news