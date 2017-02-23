Kettering Parks and Recreation to add 350 jobs

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a summer job, the city of Kettering will be hiring.

Kettering plans to hire more than 350 people this summer.

When the sun comes out in summer, Kettering will be in full-swing as their city parks fill up. Because of that, Kettering has to “up” their staff numbers to maintain Kettering’s award winning parks.

By summer, Kettering will see their workforce jump to over 1,000 workers.

Close to 400 of those are part-time and seasonal workers to help maintain Kettering summer programs and parks.

Those seasonal positions include lifeguards, camp counselors, landscapers and more.

The city says these jobs can often lead to regular work through the year and allows people to get their foot in the door.

“We see a ride range of people. They may be kids that are in college to folks that may be retirees and may be looking for part-time work during the summer,” said Kettering Assistant City Manager, Steve Bergstresser.

Kettering has made it a priority to focus on infrastructure and maintaining their city’s appearance.

“Parks and recreation and cultural arts is critical to the services that we provide to our residents and our businesses in Kettering,” said Bergstresser.

Kettering officials say they will update their website soon with the new job postings.

