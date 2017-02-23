Lt. Governor Mary Taylor forms committee to run for governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Lt. Governor Mary Taylor filed paperwork to form a committee to run for governor.

The name of the new committee is Mary Taylor for Governor. She designated a treasurer, which allows her to formally begin campaigning, raising money and soliciting public support. The committee’s treasurer is Rick Fedorovich.

A formal campaign announcement and kick-off are expected later this year.

The Republican primary is more than a year away. The general election is Nov. 6, 2018.

Taylor was sworn in as the state’s 65th lieutenant governor in 2011.

