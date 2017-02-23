Man indicted for kidnapping, rape near Oregon District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted a registered sex offender accused of kidnapping and raping a woman near the Oregon District.

Edward Muldrew, 27, was indicted for rape and kidnapping.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Muldrew kidnapped a woman at knife-point near the Oregon District Feb. 4. He is accused of then taking her to the 1200 block of West Third St., where the rape occurred. The suspect and victim did not know each other prior to the incident.

Muldrew’s arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 28. He is in Montgomery County Jail.