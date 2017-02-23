Man shot in the face during domestic dispute

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man in Hamilton was shot in the face during a domestic dispute on Thursday morning.

Police went to a house in the 1200 block of Millville Avenue around 6:50 a.m. on Thursday on reports of a shooting.

Officers found the man with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was unknown.

Police say the shooting happened after a domestic dispute. Authorities say it was an isolated incident and stress that the public is not in danger.

Investigators are interviewing people who lived at the house to learn what happened.

Police aren’t releasing any names in relation to the shooting. Authorities are expected to release more information later on Thursday.