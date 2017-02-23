Man shot while breaking into Dayton home

By Published: Updated:
Police look on the porch of a home on Baltimore Street in Dayton where a man was shot while trying to break into the home
Police look on the porch of a home on Baltimore Street in Dayton where a man was shot while trying to break into the home

DAYTON (WDTN) — A man was shot while trying to break into a house in Dayton.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday at a house in the 200 block of Baltimore Street.

Police say a woman called 911 and said a man had been shot while trying to break into the house.

Medics remove a man shot while trying to break into a house on Baltimore Street in Dayton.
Medics remove a man shot while trying to break into a house on Baltimore Street in Dayton.

Medics removed the shooting victim and he was being taken to a local hospital. Authorities didn’t have information about the victim’s condition.

Police are on the scene investigating the shooting. Officers have spent a lot of time looking on the front porch of the house, specifically at a window on the front of the home.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s