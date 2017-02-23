Man shot while breaking into Dayton home

DAYTON (WDTN) — A man was shot while trying to break into a house in Dayton.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday at a house in the 200 block of Baltimore Street.

Police say a woman called 911 and said a man had been shot while trying to break into the house.

Medics removed the shooting victim and he was being taken to a local hospital. Authorities didn’t have information about the victim’s condition.

Police are on the scene investigating the shooting. Officers have spent a lot of time looking on the front porch of the house, specifically at a window on the front of the home.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.