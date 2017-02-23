Officer’s reaction saves man from making deadly jump

SAVANNAH, Ga.(WSAV) – A 22-year-old is seated on the ledge of the Talmadge Bridge about threatening to end his life.

However, officers Matthew Good and Kevin Toliver with the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department were there to snag his shirt and pull him over the bridge.

“It was on the top of the Talmadge Bridge and we all know that’s very high,” Good said. “Basically we ensured we had a good hold on him as well as us not falling over or him falling over.”

Those officers rescued the man from a 185 foot drop to the ground around 11 o’clock Tuesday morning.

“We were attempting to make contact with him, but with the noise and the wind it was very hard. We were able to get his name and build a small rapport with him,” Good said.

When they first arrived there were two friends standing nearby while the man sat on the bridge.

Officers tried to talk him down, but it was difficult for them to hear.

“It was very loud,” Good said. “You couldn’t hear from me to the person three feet away from you. It was very hard of hearing.”

Wind speeds were as high as 20 to 25 miles per hour, so they went with plan b.

“Ultimately it was decided with the noise it wasn’t an effective attempt just to talk him down, so we made the decision to try and pull him off the bridge,” Good said.

Toliver has been on the force about a year while Good has three and half years of experience.

Good said he’s covered many of these calls, but none quite like this.

“This is the first one where it was in the middle of the day,” Good said. “We had the wind, the noise, the heavy traffic and it added a little bit extra to it.”

Even though there was a lot of commotion that didn’t stop them from preventing a deadly outcome.

“It’s an instant choice we had to make,” Good said. “It’s the same as a firefighter fighting a fire or a young man on the bridge.”

After those officers successfully rescued him he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.