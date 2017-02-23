Ohio mom accused of decapitating baby pleads guilty to murder

CINCINATI, Ohio (WLWT) – A Cincinnati woman accused of decapitating her 3-month-old daughter pleaded guilty Thursday.

Twenty-one-year-old Deasia Watkins previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the March 2015 death of Jayniah Watkins.

RELATED: Ohio mom accused of decapitating baby rejects plea deal

WCPO-TV reported that if the court finds Watkins not guilty by reason of insanity, she’d be under the court’s jurisdiction for life without parole.

RELATED: Ohio mom accused of decapitating baby competent for trial

Court records show Watkins was diagnosed with post-partum psychosis and had been prescribed anti-psychotic medicatio

RELATED: Ohio mother accused of decapitating baby held on $500K bail