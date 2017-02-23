Ohio mom accused of decapitating baby pleads guilty to murder

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Hamilton County, Ohio Sheriff shows Deasia Watkins in Cincinnati. A Hamilton County judge on Tuesday, April 28, 2015, found Watkins incompetent for trial on an aggravated murder charge. Watkins, 20, is accused of decapitating her 3-month-old daughter. (Hamilton County Sheriff via AP)
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Hamilton County, Ohio Sheriff shows Deasia Watkins in Cincinnati. A Hamilton County judge on Tuesday, April 28, 2015, found Watkins incompetent for trial on an aggravated murder charge. Watkins, 20, is accused of decapitating her 3-month-old daughter. (Hamilton County Sheriff via AP)

CINCINATI, Ohio (WLWT) – A Cincinnati woman accused of decapitating her 3-month-old daughter pleaded guilty Thursday.

Twenty-one-year-old Deasia Watkins previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the March 2015 death of Jayniah Watkins.

RELATED: Ohio mom accused of decapitating baby rejects plea deal

WCPO-TV reported that if the court finds Watkins not guilty by reason of insanity, she’d be under the court’s jurisdiction for life without parole.

RELATED: Ohio mom accused of decapitating baby competent for trial

Court records show Watkins was diagnosed with post-partum psychosis and had been prescribed anti-psychotic medicatio

RELATED: Ohio mother accused of decapitating baby held on $500K bail

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s