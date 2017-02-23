Police: 14-year-old girl arrested in father’s fatal shooting

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old who called 911 to say she had shot her father has been arrested on a charge of aggravated murder in southwest Ohio.

Hamilton police say they found 71-year-old James Allen Ponder shot in the face inside the family’s home early Thursday. He later died at a hospital.

Police say his daughter called police sobbing and saying she was sorry. The teen said in the call that she just shot her dad and asked if somebody could “come put me in handcuffs.”

Police said the shooting was an “isolated domestic incident” and the public hadn’t been in danger. Police did not say what led to the shooting.

The teen is being held at a juvenile detention center.

The Associated Press, WDTN and WDTN.com generally doesn’t name juveniles charged with crimes.

