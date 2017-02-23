School bus involved in 3-vehicle accident

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Clay Township police are responding to a three-vehicle accident reportedly involving a school bus.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirms the accident happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Arlington Rd. and Baltimore Phillipsburg Rd.

Dispatchers could not confirm if anyone was injured.

We’re working to learn more information. We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story when new details become available.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news