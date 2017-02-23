Schools brace for severe weather expected Friday

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Schools across the Miami Valley are preparing for the severe storms. They’re set to hit Friday evening. That’s the same time for dozens of high school sporting events.

Hundreds of people are expected at Lebanon High School Friday evening for a wrestling tournament. School officials there say they have special procedures in place if a tornado touches down.

“We do have a plan,” Lebanon High School Principal Scott Butler said. “We practice the plan.”

Part of that plan includes working with police and fire to know what to do when you have hundreds of people in one place and where to put them.

“We have designated spaces that we have identified with our local law enforcement and local fire officials to make sure we are going to put our patrons, our parents and our students and guests,” Butler said. “The best possible space we can.”

Some of those spaces are locker rooms–which have no exterior walls and are surrounded by concrete. Interior walls like these are also safe spaces for people to go. When severe weather strikes, officials make it clear over the intercom who goes where.

“The PA is the best way to communicate what’s going on,” Butler said. “What’s heading our way and then relay to our crowd, kids and employees what’s going on.”

School officials are expecting about 500 spectators for tomorrow’s tournament. That’s just a fraction of the school’s 1,600 students.

Lebanon Schools Athletic Director Bill Stewart has more than 30 years of experience working in schools.

Over the years, he had some close calls when it comes to severe weather. The one thing he’s learned is that it’s unpredictable.

“Mother nature is a tough animal to corral,” Stewart said. “When she gets mad bad things can happen unless you take cover.”