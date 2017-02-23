Severe weather preparation underway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the risk of strong winds and heavy rain Friday night, the state highway patrol is warning drivers to stay safe. Especially on dark or windy roads if your area experiences a mass power outage.

OSP say bridges, ramps and overpasses are especially dangerous during gusty wind conditions. The recommend drivers use caution as strong winds can easily push cars off the roads and send debris flying into the air.

If you’re caught in the middle of a storm OSP said you should try to get to a safe place and seek shelter. Do not attempt to drive through a storm.

“Obviously if your vehicle is blowing all over the place, the best thing to do would be to slow down. You don’t want to be traveling at highway speeds when you have high winds especially those drivers that are in commercial trucks. If you don’t have a load on your trailer, those are the trucks that are usually blow over,” Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Matt Schmenk said.

The office of emergency management is also monitoring and preparing for severe weather conditions.

They will have someone on call Friday to activate their emergency response center should the need arise.

“Should conditions warrant it, we will contact and send out a message to the fire chiefs and will let them know we’re activating the emergency operations center. We will then come in here and begin the process of first assessing the situation and finding out if we are getting request for support and if we are then we’ll begin to staff up the EOC,” Director of the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management said.

In 2016 the office of emergency management was activated for roughly 20 calls for support from first responders throughout the county, including a tornado that impacted the Miami, Darke and Preble county area.

It’s not just the big natural disasters or events that OEM will activate for. If there are mass power outage for an extended amount of time, they will also provide emergency services to those in need.