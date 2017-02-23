South Carolina single mother tax return message goes viral

GAFFNEY, SC (WDTN) – A single South Carolina mother didn’t know that when she posted a message on her Facebook she would would end up going viral.

Christina Knaack shared a photo on Wednesday of a receipt for $5,400 she spent on her rent for the reminder of 2017.

She writes, “Instead of buying my kids the latest Jordans or fancy electronics I paid my rent for the YEAR.”

As of Thursday afternoon her post has been shared over 90,000 times with over 27,000 comments and 220,000 reactions.

In the post Knaack writes, “My kids don’t want for anything because my priorities are straight. And this also means I will have that extra 450 a month to do things with my kids.”

Not all of the comments have been positive according to Knaack, “So I just woke up to some of the most hateful comments and some very inspiring comments and people I don’t even kno defending me.”