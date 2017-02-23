Suspect arrested in connection to Harrison Township murder

Montgomery County Sheriff (Photo/WDTN Staff)
HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Deandre Dixon Thursday in connection to a homicide that happened in December.

Deandre Dixon (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)
26-year-old Dixon is accused of shooting and killing 42-year-old Gregory Moses in a Harrison Township apartment in the 3700 block of Haney Rd. on December 2nd.

Dixon was arrested in December in connection to the shooting and was released pending further investigation. Now, more than two months later Dixon is being booked into jail as the primary suspect for the murder.

He’s facing murder and 8 other pending felony charges.

2 NEWS will continue to follow this story and update you as details develop.

