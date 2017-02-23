Suspect in UD home break-ins appears in court

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of breaking into the bedrooms of three University of Dayton students waived his preliminary hearing in Dayton Municipal Court Thursday.

Andres Berdut, 22, is charged with felony burglary and abduction. Police believe Berdut is the man who broke into homes on Woodland Ave., Frericks Way and College Park on Feb. 15.

Berdut’s lawyer, Jon Paul Rion, spoke only to 2 NEWS after the court appearance Thursday morning. He said they’re waiting for DNA results to show whether or not Berdut was involved.

“There was some evidence that was retrieved from the scene,” Rion said. “It’s been submitted. We think about a month, maybe six weeks out before we have results back. And those results will show whether or not Andres was or was not involved.”

Rion said Berdut has been cooperating with authorities investigating the case.

“He went down, he made a statement to the police, made a written statement to the police, told them everything that he knew,” Rion said. “He honestly doesn’t believe that he was involved with this, but truth of the matter, he has no recollection as to where he was after he went to sleep, but he woke up exactly where he remembers going to sleep.”

Berdut is not currently a University of Dayton student, according to Rion.

Around 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 15, a student who lives on Woodland Ave. reported a naked man entered her bedroom. She told police when she confronted him, he left the residence. The suspect entered through a window, according to an advisory from the university.

Later that morning around 4 a.m., another student who lives on Frericks Way said she woke up to a naked man in her bedroom. She said when she tried to leave the room the suspect tried to restrain her. She reported being able to get away from the suspect and locking herself in another room. According to the university advisory, the suspect was gone when police got there. It appears the suspect entered the residence through an unsecured window.

About 15 minutes later, a third student who lives on College Park woke up to a naked man in her bedroom. She told police after yelling at him, he left. The advisory says he entered through an unsecured door.

Berdut is out of jail on bond.