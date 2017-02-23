Today in History: U.S. Marines on Iwo Jima captured Mount Suribachi

U.S. Marines of the Fourth Division shield themselves in abandoned Japanese trench and bomb craters formed during U.S. invasion and amphibious landing at Iwo Jima, Japanese Volcano Island stronghold, on Feb. 19, 1945 in World War II. A battered Japanese ship is at right in the background at right. (AP Photo/Joe Rosenthal)

U.S. Marines aboard a landing craft head for the beaches of Iwo Jima Island, Japan, on Feb. 19, 1945 during World War II. In the background is Mount Suribachi, the extinct volcano captured by the Marines after a frontal assault. (AP Photo/Joe Rosenthal)

U.S. Marines of the 28th Regiment of the Fifth Division raise the American flag after capturing the 550-foot Mt. Suribachi on Iwo Jima, the largest Volcano Islands of Japan, on Feb. 23, 1945 during World War II. (AP Photo/Joe Rosenthal)

Secretary of the Navy James Forrestal (left), and Lt. Gen. Holland Smith, commander of Marines in the Pacific, stand on Feb. 23, 1945 at a ships rail off Iwo Jima, Japan, with Mt. Suribachi in the background, and watch bitter fighting on the island. (AP Photo/Joe Rosenthal)

In the Pacific theater of World War II, U.S. Marines hit the beach and charge over a dune on Iwo Jima in the Volcano Islands Feb. 19, 1945, the start of one of the deadliest battles of the war against Japan. (AP Photo/Joe Rosenthal)