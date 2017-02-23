Today in History: U.S. Marines on Iwo Jima captured Mount Suribachi

FILE - In this Feb 23, 1945 file photo, U.S. Marines of the 28th Regiment, 5th Division, raise the American flag atop Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima, Japan. After acknowledging they misidentified some of the men shown in an iconic image raising the U.S. flag at Iwo Jima during World War II, the Marines said Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016, they were also mistaken in listing the names of those who raised an earlier flag amid intense fighting on the island. (AP Photo/Joe Rosenthal, File)
Photos: WWII IWO JIMA U.S. INVASION

In 1945, during World War II, U.S. Marines on Iwo Jima captured Mount Suribachi, where they raised a pair of American flags (the second flag-raising was captured in the iconic Associated Press photograph.)

