University of Dayton confirms mumps on campus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton notified students and staff about confirmed cases of mumps on campus.

In an advisory, UD said three students were diagnosed with mumps. The students isolated themselves for the recommended five days and no longer have symptoms. They have returned to normal activity.

The university said it was notifying students and staff out of an abundance of caution and to help prevent the spread of the illness around campus. The health department was also informed.

UD encourages students and staff to receive two doses of the MMR vaccine. Students can get free MMR vaccines by appointment at the Student Health Center.

Mumps is an airborne virus. Symptoms include swelling of the salivary glands or lymph nodes in the neck, fever, headaches, muscle aches, fatigue or loss of appetite. Treatment provides relief for the symptoms, which should disappear in about a week.

To prevent the spread of the virus, wash hands regularly, cover coughs and sneezes and do not share cups and utensils.