VA Police looking for man missing since December

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Veterans Affairs Police Department in Dayton has issued a Missing Adult Alert.

The alert was issued at 8:30 Thursday night.

Police say Robert Spangler, 71 is missing and officials are concerned for his safety.

Officials say Spangler left his residence on Iowa Avenue in Dayton on December 23 and has not returned.

Spangler is described as a white male, 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see him or know where he is you are asked to call 911.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news