Vandals decapitate church’s statue of Jesus

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WTHR) – Indianapolis police are searching for vandals who targeted several churches.

“My first thought was kids but who knows”, says Judy Borden, a longtime member of at The Sixth Church of Christ, Scientist.

Someone used spray paint on the rear brick wall. Borden says officers explained the message they left is common anti-police graffiti.

A more disturbing crime happened at The Cottage Avenue Pentecostal Fellowship Church, where someone decapitated a statue of Jesus.

The statue is life-size and is mounted at the entrance of the church.

Church neighbor Paul Johnson has cameras everywhere to keep an eye on things around this portion of Cottage Avenue. He purposely has one of his home security cameras pointed directly at the statue of Jesus.

“Had they been on it. It would not have been no question, we would have caught somebody”, said Paul Johnson, “But we don’t have to worry about that now”.

No word yet if the church plans to replace the head on the statue a second time.

