West Liberty-Salem puts new safety procedures in place

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The school where a teen opened fire, injuring two classmates, is making changes to it’s security policy.

West Liberty-Salem is in the process of making upgrades to several areas of the school in the wake of the shooting on January 20th.

A post on the school’s website details several of the planned upgrades, including new hinges for windows, which would allow an easier escape if an evacuation is needed.

Other changes include new locks for classroom doors, new window shades for classroom door windows and more ballistic-resistant security film for doors and windows throughout the building.

The school system also plans a review and audit of the active shooter response from the day of the shooting. That includes input from the Department of Homeland Security, along with local law enforcement and first responders. Staff members will also be interviewed to collect information about the day of the shooting.

The school board is also considering additions like door barricades, metal detectors and possibly hiring a school resource officers. No decisions have been made on those plans.

Once construction is complete, a panic button will be available in the main office, and all staff members will have the ability to activate the Emergency Alert (911) System.

To see the school’s complete plan for safety improvements, click here.

17-year-old Ely Serna is accused of shooting two classmates, including seriously wounding 16-year-old Logan Cole. Cole has returned to school after missing several weeks while undergoing treatment at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

Serna is being held in a juvenile facility. Prosecutors are asking for Serna to be tried as an adult.