Wright State University Board of Trustees to meet Friday

Wright State University Nutter Center. (WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright State University Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet in executive session Friday afternoon on personnel matters.

The Chair of the Presidential Search Committee, Doug Fecher, told 2 NEWS the meeting will include a discussion on the search for the next university president. A university spokesman said no decision is expected Friday.

President David Hopkins is retiring at the end of June. The search for his replacement is down to two finalists: Deborah Ford and Cheryl Schrader. Ford is the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Schrader is chancellor of the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Dennis Shields, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, withdrew his name from consideration last week.

2 NEWS was first to report the Board of Trustees is expected to name its next president this month. The next president will start July 1.

The Board of Trustees will meet Feb. 24 at 4 p.m.

