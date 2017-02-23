WSU police investigate reports of man entering women’s restrooms

By Published: Updated:
Wright State University Police Car

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright State University Police Department is investigating reports of a man entering women’s restrooms on campus.

The department said the man has been seen pacing near women’s restrooms. According to reports, he waits until a woman enters the restroom, then walks in behind her. He makes an excuse when confronted. At least one woman reported a man looked under the stall while she was in it. The man then leaves.

The suspect is described as a tall African-American, wearing a jacket with a black and white pattern and dark sweat pants. He reportedly carries a cell phone, a blue cloth and a dark-colored backpack.

Anyone with information should contact the Wright State University Police Department at 937-775-2111.

The police department reminded the campus community to call them if they feel uncomfortable confronting a person who they believe is following them on campus. Community members can sign up for the Raider Guardian Safety App and should report suspicious behavior and crimes to police.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s