WSU police investigate reports of man entering women’s restrooms

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright State University Police Department is investigating reports of a man entering women’s restrooms on campus.

The department said the man has been seen pacing near women’s restrooms. According to reports, he waits until a woman enters the restroom, then walks in behind her. He makes an excuse when confronted. At least one woman reported a man looked under the stall while she was in it. The man then leaves.

The suspect is described as a tall African-American, wearing a jacket with a black and white pattern and dark sweat pants. He reportedly carries a cell phone, a blue cloth and a dark-colored backpack.

Anyone with information should contact the Wright State University Police Department at 937-775-2111.

The police department reminded the campus community to call them if they feel uncomfortable confronting a person who they believe is following them on campus. Community members can sign up for the Raider Guardian Safety App and should report suspicious behavior and crimes to police.