100 DP&L crews prepared for Friday storm

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Power & Light officials tell 2 NEWS they’ll have ten-times the number of workers on-duty for Friday’s storm.

The announcement comes in the wake of a severe storm that will push through the Miami Valley into Friday’s evening hours.

Bruce Coppock, DP&L Director of Operations, says they typically are staffed with ten people. That number will be more than 100 during the storm.

DP&L serves a 24-county area. Coppock asks for anyone who might experience an outage to be patient.

According to DP&L’s website — there are a few things you can do before an outage occurs.

Before an outage: Officials suggest having a storm kit with you at all times. Inside the kit, an emergency radio, water, non-perishable food, flashlights, and a first-aid kit.

Bruce Coppock, DP&L Director of Operations, says it’s important to have a plan, especially for those who have medical needs.

According to DP&L’s website — The best protection is to unplug electronics prior to severe storms to prevent damage. Avoid touching electrical cords while lightning is near your home, and do not use your “corded” land-line telephone.

During an outage: Coppock says it’s important to make sure you stay away from downed power lines, and always call their outage hotline to report outages.

To report an outage call 877-4Outage (877-468-8243)

If there is a life-threatening emergency, Coppock says always dial 911 first.

DP&L’s website says to not use extension cords to reach from one home to another — as it could create a safety issue. Any damage to the insulation could cause shock or burns.

If using a generator, Coppock says there are a few things you need to consider.

“Ventilation is key when using a generator,” he says not having ventilation can lead to a house fire.

Officials also ask that if using a fireplace or kerosene heater to stay warm during an outage, make sure you have a working carbon monoxide detector.