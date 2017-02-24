2 injured after car crashed into Massachusettes Burger King

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman and child were injured after a car came crashing into a fast food restaurant in Massachusettes late Friday morning.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney says that a driver crashed into the Burger King on Cooley Street at around 11:30 A.M. Two people inside of the restaurant, a woman and her five-year-old son, were sitting in a booth when the car smashed into the building; injuring them.

According to Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, the woman had been pinned inside the booth, and they had to use hydraulic equipment to get her out.

Both the woman and child are expected to be okay, Delaney said. The driver was unhurt.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news