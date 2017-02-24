2 injured after car crashed into Massachusettes Burger King

Anthony Fay Published:
(WWLP Photo)
(WWLP Photo)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman and child were injured after a car came crashing into a fast food restaurant in Massachusettes late Friday morning.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney says that a driver crashed into the Burger King on Cooley Street at around 11:30 A.M. Two people inside of the restaurant, a woman and her five-year-old son, were sitting in a booth when the car smashed into the building; injuring them.

According to Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, the woman had been pinned inside the booth, and they had to use hydraulic equipment to get her out.

Both the woman and child are expected to be okay, Delaney said. The driver was unhurt.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s