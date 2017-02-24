3 men accused of stealing from pizza shop

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are looking for three men accused of stealing televisions from a local pizza shop.

According to a Dayton police report, the men broke into the Domino’s Pizza in the 4300 block of West Third Street Thursday. Officers found a brick and broken glass in front of the business.

Police said the men entered the front lobby of the Domino’s Pizza. Each is accused of taking a TV, valued at $350, from the business. They did not enter the kitchen part of the shop.

Domino’s Pizza employees estimated damage to the door at $500.

If you know anything about this incident, call crime stoppers at 222-STOP.