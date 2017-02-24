Amber Alert search ends in Pennsylvania

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say they have found 6-year-old Aylin Hernandez safe, after she was believed to have been taken from the scene of a fatal stabbing at her home in Bridgeport on Friday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say her dad, Oscar Hernandez, is in custody.

According to Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez, dispatchers received multiple 9-1-1 calls of a dispute. Officers responded to a “horrific” scene on Greenwood Street around 2:45 a.m. where two people were stabbed. Perez said that it is Aylin’s mother who was found dead at the scene.

The mother’s female friend was also stabbed multiple times and taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where she is in critical but stable condition. She is expected to survive. Police are not identifying the second victim at this time.

According to officials, Oscar Hernandez had been home when Aylin’s mother, whom he has a dating relationship with, and her friend came home, prompting the attack. Police Chief Perez added that the apartment was filled with alcohol bottles, and Hernandez has a criminal history; as well as a protective order in place involving a different female.

Just after 4:30 a.m., an Amber Alert was issued, and area agencies immediately began looking for the child. Officials believed that Aylin was with her father, 39-year-old Oscar Hernandez, who police say fled their Greenwood Street home following the homicide.

Around 9:30 a.m., Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim gave a press conference with the newest updates on the Amber Alert.

Police were looking for a silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata with the license plate number AG91925, that Hernandez was traveling in.

Around 11:30 a.m., Pennsylania State Police announced that Oscar Hernandez had been taken into custody, and Aylin Hernandez had been safely recovered.

