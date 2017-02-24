City of Dayton prepares for severe weather

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton city officials are preparing for severe weather Friday evening.

The city of Dayton Public Works has crews on standby. They sent some of their crew members home early on Friday and plan to bring them back tonight around 10:00 p.m.

Dayton Public Works says they have six people on standby should the need arise and they’ve been monitoring the weather closely all day for severe weather updates.

The director of Dayton Public Works Fred Stovall told 2 NEWS they’re going to play it by ear and deal with anything mother nature throws their way.

“Normally it’s trees. You know you’re going to have tree limbs and potentially maybe some fallen trees, so that’s what we’re going to be prepared to deal with,” Stovall said. “If we have some limbs that fall in the streets or the right away, then we’re come out and clear them so traffic can get going where they need to go, but really our focus is will be trees that may fall in the right away or roadways.”

Stovall says you can report down trees or debris in the roads by phone or on their Dayton Delivers app.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news