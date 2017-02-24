CNN, NY Times, other news outlets blocked from White House briefing

CNN Published: Updated:
White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (CNN) – CNN is reporting the White House handpicked news organizations to attend Friday’s gaggle with Press Secretary Sean Spicer, which was held instead of the White House press briefing.

According to CNN, they were not permitted to attend, along with the New York Times, Politico, Buzzfeed and much of the foreign press that regularly attends White House briefings.

NBC, ABC, and FOX were allowed in, along with CBS, who is Friday’s pool network. Breitbart, Washington Times, One America News Network also attended.

The Associated Press and TIME boycotted the hand-picked group.

There has been no explanation yet from the White House.

Peter Baker is the chief White House correspondent for the New York Times.

Jeremy Diamond is CNN’s White House reporter.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s