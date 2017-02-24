CNN, NY Times, other news outlets blocked from White House briefing

WASHINGTON (CNN) – CNN is reporting the White House handpicked news organizations to attend Friday’s gaggle with Press Secretary Sean Spicer, which was held instead of the White House press briefing.

According to CNN, they were not permitted to attend, along with the New York Times, Politico, Buzzfeed and much of the foreign press that regularly attends White House briefings.

NBC, ABC, and FOX were allowed in, along with CBS, who is Friday’s pool network. Breitbart, Washington Times, One America News Network also attended.

The Associated Press and TIME boycotted the hand-picked group.

There has been no explanation yet from the White House.

Can’t remember any press secretary from Clinton, Bush or Obama canceling briefing and handpicking small group for gaggle. @PressSec — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 24, 2017

Peter Baker is the chief White House correspondent for the New York Times.

The WH today handpicked which outlets could attend an on record briefing w/ @PressSec. Excluded CNN, NYT among others. AP & Time boycotted — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) February 24, 2017

Jeremy Diamond is CNN’s White House reporter.