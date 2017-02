Denny Hamlin talks with crew members during a practice session for the Clash auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Members of Jimmie Johnson's crew pose for photographs following the season finale Ford 400 auto race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. Greg Biffle won the race and Jimmie Johnson won the championship.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick celebrates in victory lane after winning a Sprint Cup series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2014, file photo, Kevin Harvick celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race at Phoenix International Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Harvick, will race Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Ryan Newman in the 2014 finale on Nov. 16, 2014, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth celebrates after winning the New Hampshire 301 auto race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Sunday, July 17, 2016, in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Jim Cole)

Driver Jamie McMurray poses next to the Daytona 500 auto race trophy during NASCAR media day at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2015, in Daytona Beach, Fla. McMurray is only the third driver to win both the Daytona 500 and the Rolex 24 auto race. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Trevor Bayne celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the ARCA 200 auto race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., Saturday, June 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Matt Kenseth climbs out of his car after qualifying at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Kenseth won the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Jimmie Johnson celebrates his NASCAR Sprint Cup auto race and season title win Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. stands on pit road after his qualifying run for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Earnhardt Jr. will start the race in the No. 2 position. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)