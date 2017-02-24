Deputies assaulted by suspect during drug arrest

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were assaulted during an arrest Friday.

Only 2 NEWS was there while deputies investigated after two deputies were assaulted by a suspect on Hagen Avenue in Jefferson Township.Deputies say a man they were looking for fought with them when they tried to arrest him for an illegal drug transaction.

Deputies were called to the area of Rossiter Drive and Dayton-Liberty Road on the report of illegal drug activity around 11:45 a.m.

. When deputies arrived in the area they saw a man matching the description they and talked with him. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found drugs and a large amount of cash in his possession.

The man then ran away and entered a house on Hagen Avenue. Deputies followed the man into the home and tried to arrest him but he fought back.

Deputies were able to arrest the man.

The house was searched and Deputies found a large amount of cash, a gun and additional drugs.

The suspect was charged with numerous felonies and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

The deputies were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.