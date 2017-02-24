Fire destroys Darke County mobile home

ROSSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire Friday night destroyed a mobile home in Darke County.

Fire crews from the Rossburg Fire Association responded to the blaze in the 2500 block of Rossburg Lightsville Road around 6:30 p.m.

Fire officials said the homeowner was not home at the time of the blaze. His 90-year-old mother was inside and heard a pop. When she saw the fire, she walked a quarter of a mile down the street to call her son. He called the fire department.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire department said the fire was not weather-related, but that the fire started underneath a bed.

