Fire destroys vehicles inside work shop

A fire in Trotwood Friday morning destroyed the vehicles inside a mechanic garage. (WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek).
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire in Trotwood Friday morning destroyed the vehicles inside a mechanic garage.

Trotwood, Brookville and New Lebanon fire crews and a Dayton medic responded to the structure in the 4900 block of Wolf Creek Pike. The fire had mostly burned itself out when crews arrived, but they put out hot spots.

No one was inside the structure at the time, according to Deputy Chief Brandon Barnett of the Trotwood Fire Department.

“The owner of the building stated that he was doing some work on a car and left about an hour before the fire was called in,” Barnett said.

Everything inside the shop was destroyed. Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the vehicles.

 

