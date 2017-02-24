Florida man claims dog shot sleeping girlfriend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Westside man claims a dog shot his sleeping girlfriend in the leg Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

WTLV reports police were called to the home just before 11:30 p.m. for the report a 25-year-old woman had been shot.

The man said he was sleeping next to her when Diesel the dog woke him up.

WTLV reports the man took the dog outside, then came back inside with the dog leading.

When he walked in the bedroom, he saw a flash and heard a bang.

The man thinks Diesel jumped on a nightstand where his gun was sitting and it went off, according to the police report.

He called 911 and put a towel on his girlfriend’s bleeding leg.

The woman said she was awakened by a throbbing pain and didn’t realize she had been shot.