Former caregiver sentenced for raping developmentally disabled woman

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man will spend more than 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape.

Harry Yruegas pleaded guilty to one count of rape and one count of sexual battery on January 30. Friday, a Franklin County judge sentenced him to 15.5 years in prison.

Upon his release, he will have to register as a Tier 3 sex offender, the highest level. He will have to register with the Sheriff’s office every 90 days for the rest of his life.

He will also spend five years on probation after his release.

Yruegas was arrested in 2015 after a coworker walked into a patient’s room and found Yruegas naked in a bed and allegedly sexually assaulting a 47-year-old developmentally disabled victim. He told investigators this was not the first time.